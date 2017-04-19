|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday April 19, 2017
2017-04-19 07:31:15 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across the central Caribbean, to the east of Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger east of Jamaica until this afternoon. A High Pressure Ridge to the north is then expected to build across the island this evening.
24-HOUR FORECAST
Expect showers across sections of northern and south-eastern parishes in the morning and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius while in Montego Bay it will be 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST(starting tomorrow)
Thursday morning expect showers in northern and south-eastern parishes and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms most parishes in the afternoon.
Friday morning expect showers in northern and south-eastern parishes and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms most parishes in the afternoon.
Saturday morning expect showers in northern and south-eastern parishes and scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms most parishes in the afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
