Weather

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday April 20, 2017

2017-04-20 11:10:31 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of the island for the next two to three days; therefore, unstable conditions will continue to affect sections of the island with moderate and at times heavy showers through to the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST
In the morning; expect showers across sections of northern and south-eastern parishes. This Afternoon expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)
Friday will be cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon.
Saturday morning, expect showers across eastern parishes and scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy morning across eastern parishes with widely scattered afternoon showers mainly eastern and central parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean.

A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

