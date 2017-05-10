|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday May 10, 2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough will be replaced by a High Pressure Ridge that is building across the western Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes and hilly areas of eastern parishes. Tonight will become fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning across north-eastern parishes, sunny otherwise and isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.
Friday - Saturday: Mainly sunny morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers mainly across hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A High Pressure Ridge is associated with fair skies across the Gulf of Mexico.
