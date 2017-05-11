|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday May 11, 2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak high pressure ridge across the northern Caribbean which extends across the island. This is expected to linger into the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expects partly cloudy skies across sections of north-eastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. There also will be widely scattered afternoon showers, mainly across central and western parishes and hilly areas of eastern parishes. Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)
Friday will be mainly sunny morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers mainly across hilly areas.
Saturday will be mainly sunny morning and partly cloudy afternoon with widely scattered showers mainly across hilly areas.
Sunday will be mainly sunny morning and partly cloudy afternoon with scattered showers.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
