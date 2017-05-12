Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday May 11, 2017

2017-05-12 11:33:54 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A weak High Pressure Ridge remains across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge will persist across Jamaica until Sunday then weakens thereafter and a trough is expected to develop in the vicinity of the island.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas. Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego today is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)
Saturday will be mainly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers mainly across hilly areas.

Sunday will have isolated morning showers eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms central and south-western parishes.

Monday expect isolated morning showers in eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a trough across the Eastern Caribbean, generating cloudy conditions with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

