SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A High Pressure Ridge is building across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is building across the region and will become the dominant feature. Expect increasing windy conditions across mainly southern parishes. Additionally, a Tropical Wave is expected to move south of Jamaica tomorrow.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be generally fair. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms across mainly hilly areas of central and western parishes and windy across sections of southern coastal areas. Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow)

Tuesday will be mainly sunny morning with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes and windy along southern parishes.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny morning Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes and windy along southern parishes.

Thursday will be mainly fair morning with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes and windy along southern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave is moving across Puerto Rico and the central Caribbean.