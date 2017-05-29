2017-05-29 11:14:59 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to remain across the region for the next few days, while a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across eastern parishes, while sunny otherwise. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. With widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.



Wednesday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny otherwise. With widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.





Thursday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny otherwise. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes









Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Tropical Wave south of Puerto Rico that is associated with cloudy conditions.