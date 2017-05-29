|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday May 29, 2017
2017-05-29 11:14:59 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to remain across the region for the next few days, while a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across eastern parishes, while sunny otherwise. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. With widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Wednesday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny otherwise. With widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Thursday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, mainly sunny otherwise. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave south of Puerto Rico that is associated with cloudy conditions.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
