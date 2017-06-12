Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday June 12, 2017

2017-06-12 11:21:35 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny and windy.This afternoon expect windy conditions with isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes and expect partly cloudy afternoon skies across central and western parishes.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes and expect partly cloudy afternoon skies across central and western parishes.
Thursday expect partly cloudy morning skies across eastern parishes with widely scattered afternoon showers.




Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday June 14, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday June 14, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 13, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday June 7, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 06, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday June 5, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday June 2, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday June 01, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday May 31, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday May 29, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter