Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday June 12, 2017
2017-06-12 11:21:35 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny and windy.This afternoon expect windy conditions with isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes and expect partly cloudy afternoon skies across central and western parishes.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes and expect partly cloudy afternoon skies across central and western parishes.
Thursday expect partly cloudy morning skies across eastern parishes with widely scattered afternoon showers.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
