Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 13, 2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to gradually weaken over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was generally fair.This afternoon will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Wednesday: Mainly fair morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Thursday: Mainly fair morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.
Friday: Scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across the south-central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
