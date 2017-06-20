|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 20, 2017
2017-06-20 11:46:43 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to be dominant across Jamaica until Wednesday when a possible Tropical cyclone enters the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny and windy. This afternoon windy with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across western parishes. Tonight mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday: mostly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.
Windy with period of showers and thunderstorms across the island.
Thursday: isolated morning showers across eastern parishes.
Windy with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across s across eastern parishes.
Windy with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Other Current Regional Weather Feature:
A Tropical Storm Bret is moving along the northeastern coast of South America.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
