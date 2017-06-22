|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday June 22, 2017
2017-06-22 11:36:23 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave east (previously Tropical Storm Bret) begins to move across Jamaica late tonight into Thursday. Throughout the day, increased rainfall is expected with isolated thunderstorms and periods of strong winds.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. Scattered afternoon showers with isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 25 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 24 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday: Partly cloudy with widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon with isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Sunday: Possible isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
Another Tropical Wave approaches the Eastern Caribbean and is expected to be in the vicinity of Jamaica late this weekend.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
