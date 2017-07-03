Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 3, 2017

2017-07-03 12:54:28 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Trough across the western Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the area until Wednesday. Additionally, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island Tuesday night.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, while mainly sunny otherwise. This afternoon expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight... 33 degrees Celsius will in Montego Bay tonight, 34 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday expect isolated morning showers eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly central and western parishes.

Wednesday expect a partly cloudy morning and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly central and western parishes.

Thursday expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas. Windy across southern parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday July 4, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday June 30, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday June 28, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 27, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday June 22, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 20, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday June 19, 2017
Flash Flood Warning extended for eastern and central parishes in Jamaica.Watch for Western Jamaica
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 13, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday June 12, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter