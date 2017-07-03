2017-07-03 12:54:28 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A Trough across the western Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the area until Wednesday. Additionally, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island Tuesday night.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, while mainly sunny otherwise. This afternoon expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight... 33 degrees Celsius will in Montego Bay tonight, 34 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Tuesday expect isolated morning showers eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly central and western parishes.



Wednesday expect a partly cloudy morning and scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly central and western parishes.



Thursday expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland areas. Windy across southern parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.