2017-07-04 11:50:17 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



Tropical Wave just east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island later today and be west of the island this evening.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect isolated showers across eastern parishes and afternoon Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes and hilly areas of eastern parishes. Windy across sections of southern coastal areas. Tonight expect lingering showers especially across western parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 34 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



On Wednesday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.



On Thursday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes with widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Also, it will be windy across sections of southern coastal areas.



On Friday expect partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes and isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.







Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean is generating a few clouds .