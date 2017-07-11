2017-07-11 20:48:35 | ( Comments)

Tuesday July 11, 2017 at 5:00 a.m.



LOCAL FORECAST



SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across Jamaica and a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Trough across the island lingers today. Late this evening into Wednesday, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island. Thereafter, the Trough lingers another few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.While this afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers across central and western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere.Tonight will be partly cloudy becoming Fair





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Wednesday expect a partly cloudy morning eastern parishes with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning and afternoon with possible isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially across sections of central and western parishes.



On Friday expect a mainly sunny morning while partly cloudy in the afternoon.







Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a High Pressure Ridge remains anchored across the northern Caribbean.