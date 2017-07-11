Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday July 11, 2017

2017-07-11 20:48:35 | (0 Comments)


Tuesday July 11, 2017 at 5:00 a.m.

LOCAL FORECAST

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Trough across the island lingers today. Late this evening into Wednesday, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island. Thereafter, the Trough lingers another few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.While this afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers across central and western parishes and hilly inland areas elsewhere.Tonight will be partly cloudy becoming Fair


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday expect a partly cloudy morning eastern parishes with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning and afternoon with possible isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially across sections of central and western parishes.

On Friday expect a mainly sunny morning while partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a High Pressure Ridge remains anchored across the northern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

