2017-07-12

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST



SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weak Tropical Wave across western Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to continue moving towards the west ,while a Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica and the central Caribbean for the next few days.



24-HOUR



This morning is mainly sunny while in the afternoon expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.



Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes,mainly sunny otherwise. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes



Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features



Another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean is generating a few clouds.

JJD