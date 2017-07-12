Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday July 12, 2017

2017-07-12


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak Tropical Wave across western Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to continue moving towards the west ,while a Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica and the central Caribbean for the next few days.

This morning is mainly sunny while in the afternoon expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.


Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes,mainly sunny otherwise. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes

Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean is generating a few clouds.
