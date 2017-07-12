|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday July 12, 2017
2017-07-12 12:18:50 | (0 Comments)
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak Tropical Wave across western Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to continue moving towards the west ,while a Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica and the central Caribbean for the next few days.
24-HOUR
This morning is mainly sunny while in the afternoon expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Thursday: Mainly sunny morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes,mainly sunny otherwise. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes
Saturday: Mainly sunny morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
Another Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean is generating a few clouds.
JJD
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
