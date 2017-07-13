|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday July 13, 2017
2017-07-13 12:38:41 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. A Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean is expected to move across Jamaica tomorrow. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across the island over the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning with widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.
Saturday expect a partly cloudy morning in eastern parishes with Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes and hilly inland areas.
Sunday expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly southern parishes and hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across Puerto Rico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service