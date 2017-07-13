2017-07-13 12:38:41 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. A Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean is expected to move across Jamaica tomorrow. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across the island over the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning with widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.



Saturday expect a partly cloudy morning in eastern parishes with Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes and hilly inland areas.



Sunday expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly southern parishes and hilly inland areas.







Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a Tropical Wave across Puerto Rico.