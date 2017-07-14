Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 14,2017

2017-07-14 12:50:16 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to move across Jamaica later tonight into tomorrow morning.However,another Tropical Wave is expected to move across Jamaica on Sunday.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect isolated showers across northeastern parishes,mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of the island. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 34 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Sunday expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Monday expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes.Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features
Another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean is associated with cloudy conditions .

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

