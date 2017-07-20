Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017

2017-07-20 11:37:43 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A Tropical Wave is moving across Jamaica. It is expected to move across the island later tonight into tomorrow. Thereafter, the remnants of Tropical Storm Don is expected to move just south of the island late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Meanwhile, windy conditions persist due to the presence of a low-level jet-stream.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy eastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with possible isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes while windy along the coastal areas.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Friday: Will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with widely scattered showers mainly across southern parishes.
Saturday: Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm across most parishes.
Sunday: Expect a mainly sunny morning and a partly cloudy afternoon.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Low Level Jet-stream is a fast-flowing, narrow, meandering air current found in the lower atmosphere below 2 km or 6560 ft, and usually attaining speeds between 25 to 50 knots.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

