2017-07-21 14:38:21 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until tomorrow when a Tropical Wave moves into the vicinity of Jamaica. Windy conditions persist across southern sections of the island due to the presence of the Low Level Jet Stream.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect windy conditions

with possible isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):





On Saturday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. Windy with widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.

Sunday will be mainly sunny in the morning. Windy with isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.

Monday will be mainly sunny in the morning. Partly Cloudy and windy.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean is generating a few clouds.



A Low Level Jet-stream is a fast-flowing, narrow, meandering air current found in the lower atmosphere below 2 km or 6560 ft, and usually attaining speeds between 25 to 50 knots.

TAH