Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday July 25, 2017

2017-07-26 13:37:06 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A Low-Level Jet across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean. A Trough is expected to move across Jamaica tomorrow and linger into Thursday.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.


Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 25 degrees Celsius



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning then widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.

Friday and Saturday expect a partly cloudy morning then isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes, mainly fair elsewhere.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave moving across the eastern Caribbean.

A Low Level Jet-stream is a fast-flowing, narrow, meandering air current found in the lower atmosphere below 2 km or 6560 ft, and usually attaining speeds between 25 to 50 knots.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday July 7,2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday July 10, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 3, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday June 27, 2017

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 21, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 20, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday July 19, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 14,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday July 13, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Wednesday July 12, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday July 11, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday July 10, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday July 7,2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday July 6, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter