SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Low-Level Jet across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean. A Trough is expected to move across Jamaica tomorrow and linger into Thursday.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning expect isolated morning showers across sections of eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 25 degrees Celsius







3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning then widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Friday and Saturday expect a partly cloudy morning then isolated afternoon showers across sections of western parishes, mainly fair elsewhere.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



A Tropical Wave moving across the eastern Caribbean.



A Low Level Jet-stream is a fast-flowing, narrow, meandering air current found in the lower atmosphere below 2 km or 6560 ft, and usually attaining speeds between 25 to 50 knots.