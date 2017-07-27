2017-07-27 13:07:08 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days. A Tropical Wave south of Hispaniola is expected to move across the island on Friday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions with isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 34 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



On Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

On Saturday and Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.







Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.