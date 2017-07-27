|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday July 27, 2017
2017-07-27 13:07:08 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the central Caribbean over the next few days. A Tropical Wave south of Hispaniola is expected to move across the island on Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy and windy conditions with isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
On Saturday and Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is another Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service