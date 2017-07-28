|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday July 28, 2017
2017-07-28 10:41:49 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Tropical Wave moving across Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to move west of the island later this morning. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across Jamaica this evening and become the dominant feature for the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, while mainly fair elsewhere.
This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.
Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Saturday, expect a mainly sunny morning with isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.
Sunday will be mainly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon across hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere.
On Monday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean, and
A Tropical Wave approaching Puerto Rico is associated with a few clouds.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
