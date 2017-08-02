|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday August 2, 2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean.
The high pressure Ridge is expected to remain the dominant feature across Jamaica for the rest of the week. Expect windy conditions to persist across the island due to the presence of the Low-Level Jet.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was mainly sunny.This afternoon is partly cloudy across some hilly inland areas while mainly sunny otherwise. Tonight will be fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Thursday expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes then widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across western parishes. It will also be windy.
On Friday and Saturday expect a mainly sunny morning followed by aartly cloudy afternoon mainly across western parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. It will also be windy.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean is generating a few clouds.
A Low Level Jet-stream is a fast-flowing, narrow, meandering air current found in the lower atmosphere below 2 km or 6560 ft, and usually attaining speeds between 25 to 50 knots.
