SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for at least the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across eastern parishes while mainly sunny otherwise. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers mainly across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 34 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Windy with isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.

Saturday will be mainly sunny in the morning while windy with isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.

On Sunday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes then windy with isolated afternoon showers.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave across Puerto Rico is generating cloudy conditions with embedded showers across the area