Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday August 11, 2017
2017-08-11 14:29:54 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until Saturday when a Tropical Wave enters the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning was mainly sunny. This afternoon will have isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will becoming fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy during the morning. Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes during the afternoon.
Monday will be mainly sunny during the morning.Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
