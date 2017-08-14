Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday August 14, 2017

2017-08-14 17:00:35 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the northern Caribbean. This High Pressure Ridge is expected to dominate weather conditions across Jamaica for the next three days.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny.This afternoon, expect isolated showers across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes while partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be mainly fair. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 33 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):

Tuesday will be mainly sunny in the morning with isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes.

On Wednesday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes.

On Thursday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

Tropical Storm Gert is northeast of the Bahamas.

