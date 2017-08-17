2017-08-17 16:59:38 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean is expected to move across Jamaica on Friday.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning was be mainly sunny. This afternoon will have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes while windy across southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Friday will have scattered showers thunderstorms across most parishes.

Saturday will be cloudy.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of thunderstorms.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



Heavy showers and strong winds associated with an area of Low Pressure are expected to affect the eastern Caribbean Today and Tomorrow.