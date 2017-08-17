|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday August 17, 2017
2017-08-17 16:59:38 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean is expected to move across Jamaica on Friday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was be mainly sunny. This afternoon will have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes while windy across southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
Friday will have scattered showers thunderstorms across most parishes.
Saturday will be cloudy.
Sunday will be cloudy with periods of thunderstorms.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
Heavy showers and strong winds associated with an area of Low Pressure are expected to affect the eastern Caribbean Today and Tomorrow.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
