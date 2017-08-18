2017-08-18 16:52:51 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a tropical Wave moves across Jamaica today. A Tropical Wave moves across the island today increasing the likelihood of periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes especially this afternoon into Saturday.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning was partly cloudy with isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes. This afternoon Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Tonight Lingering showers





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



Saturday: Partly cloudy Widely scattered p.m. showers and isolated thunderstorms.



Sunday will be cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.



Monday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



Tropical Storm Harvey is currently moving across the eastern Caribbean and is projected to move south of Jamaica Sunday afternoon.