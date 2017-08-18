Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday August 18, 2017

2017-08-18 16:52:51 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a tropical Wave moves across Jamaica today. A Tropical Wave moves across the island today increasing the likelihood of periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes especially this afternoon into Saturday.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was partly cloudy with isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes. This afternoon Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Tonight Lingering showers


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.

3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Saturday: Partly cloudy Widely scattered p.m. showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

Tropical Storm Harvey is currently moving across the eastern Caribbean and is projected to move south of Jamaica Sunday afternoon.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

