SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to weaken this evening before a Tropical Wave moves across the island tomorrow. The High Pressure Ridge rebuilds Thursday and is expected to remain for the rest of the week.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes,while fair to partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes,while fair to partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):



On Wednesday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across mainly central and western parishes.



On Thursday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across mainly central and western parishes.



On Friday expect isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean. Additionally, a strong Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean, the remnants of Harvey, has a high chance of re-developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days.