|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 22, 2017
2017-08-22 11:35:43 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to weaken this evening before a Tropical Wave moves across the island tomorrow. The High Pressure Ridge rebuilds Thursday and is expected to remain for the rest of the week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes,while fair to partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across western parishes,while fair to partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):
On Wednesday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across mainly central and western parishes.
On Thursday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across mainly central and western parishes.
On Friday expect isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas, mainly sunny elsewhere.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean. Additionally, a strong Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean, the remnants of Harvey, has a high chance of re-developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service