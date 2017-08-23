Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 23, 2017

2017-08-23 15:29:34 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave moves across Jamaica and a High Pressure Ridge across northern Caribbean.
The Tropical Waves moves across the island today with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Thereafter, the High Pressure Ridge extends across the island and is expected to remain for the rest of the week.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning was partly cloudy across sections of eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with possible isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 34 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow):

Thursday will be mainly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy with possible isolated showers across hilly areas in the afternoon.

Friday will be partly cloudy with possible isolated afternoon showers across hilly areas.

On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorm across hilly areas.



Other Current Regional Weather Features

A strong Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean, the remnants of Harvey, has a high chance of re-developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

