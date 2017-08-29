Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 29, 2017

2017-08-29 11:16:19 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across the island. A Tropical Wave is expected to influence weather conditions across the island on Wednesday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny across western parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across sections of western and central parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST :

Wednesday will be partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes and in the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.

On Thursday and Friday expect isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly inland areas of central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

