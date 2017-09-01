|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 01, 2017
2017-09-01 15:40:39 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until Saturday morning. Afterwards, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, exsolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight Becoming fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly southwestern parishes.
Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Monday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
