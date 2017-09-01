2017-09-01 15:40:39 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island until Saturday morning. Afterwards, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, exsolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight Becoming fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly southwestern parishes.



Sunday: Partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.



Monday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

A Tropical Wave across the western Caribbean.