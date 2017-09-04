Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 4, 2017

2017-09-04 13:15:37 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the region through to Tuesday. Additionally, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across Jamaica tomorrow.

24-HOUR FORECAST
Expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes. In the afternoon, there widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



3-DAY FORECAST :

Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across mainly central and western parishes.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly inland and northern areas.

On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

