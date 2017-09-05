2017-09-05 12:20:40 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave just west of Jamaica and a trough across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave moved across Jamaica today and is currently west of the island. Meanwhile a Trough lingers across the island this evening into Wednesday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

Expect isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. In the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Wednesday will be mainly sunny in the morning.Expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly and northern areas.



On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern parishes.



Friday will be cloudy with intermittent showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

Hurricane Irma is expected to be within the vicinity of the island late Thursday evening. Expect an increase showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

