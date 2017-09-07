Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017

2017-09-07 12:09:38 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave just west of Jamaica and a trough across Jamaica. A Tropical Wave moved across Jamaica today and is currently west of the island. Meanwhile a Trough lingers across the island this evening into Wednesday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
Expect isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. In the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST :

Wednesday will be mainly sunny in the morning.Expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly and northern areas.

On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern parishes.

Friday will be cloudy with intermittent showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features
Hurricane Irma is expected to be within the vicinity of the island late Thursday evening. Expect an increase showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

