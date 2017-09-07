2017-09-07 12:22:21 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge weakens further today and a Trough induced by Hurricane Irma is then expected to be across Jamaica this evening into Saturday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy with isolated showers across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning with isolated showers while cloudy in the afternoon with intermittent showers and thunderstorms.



Saturday will be cloudy with intermittent showers and Thunderstorms.



On Sunday, expect scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



Category 5 Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest and is expected to pass north of the coast of Hispaniola later today.



Hurricane Katia is stationary in the Gulf of Mexico, however, a movement towards the southwest is expected later today.