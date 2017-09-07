Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 7, 2017

2017-09-07 12:22:21 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge weakens further today and a Trough induced by Hurricane Irma is then expected to be across Jamaica this evening into Saturday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy with isolated showers across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST :

Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning with isolated showers while cloudy in the afternoon with intermittent showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be cloudy with intermittent showers and Thunderstorms.

On Sunday, expect scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

Category 5 Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest and is expected to pass north of the coast of Hispaniola later today.

Hurricane Katia is stationary in the Gulf of Mexico, however, a movement towards the southwest is expected later today.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday July 7,2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Thursday June 22, 2017

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 08, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 4, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 01, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 29, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, August 23, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 22, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday August 18, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter