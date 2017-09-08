2017-09-08 19:12:07 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica, as a result of Hurricane Irma to the north. The Trough being induced by Hurricane Irma is expected to remain in the vicinity of Jamaica for the rest of the weekend. Expect cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms to continue affecting sections of the island through to Sunday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

Tonight will be cloudy with lingering showers. Tomorrow morning into the afternoon, expect cloudy conditions with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes, especially during the afternoon.





Minimum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 25 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST :



Sunday will be cloudy with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Monday expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.



Tuesday expect widely scattered afternoon showers across mainly northern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

Category 4 Hurricane Irma is currently impacting Cuba and the central Bahamas.

Category 4 Hurricane Jose is expected to impact the northern Leeward Islands tomorrow, and Cateegory 2 Hurricane Katia is expected to impact eastern Mexico late tonight.