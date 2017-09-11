2017-09-11 12:51:53 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across the western Caribbean. As the Trough continues moving west, away from the island, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island later today.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of some southern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST :



On Tuesday, expect a mainly sunny morning, with partly cloudy skies across sections of northeastern parishes. There us expected to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across mainly central and western parishes in the afternoon.



Wednesday morning will be mainly sunny while partly cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes in the afternoon.



Thursday morning will be mainly sunny while partly cloudy with widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes in the afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

Hurricane Irma weakens and is expected to continue moving northward and to cross the eastern Florida Panhandle into southern Georgia this afternoon.



Hurricane Jose is expected to meander in the Atlantic while gradually weakening during the next 48 hours.



A Tropical Wave is expected to move across the eastern Caribbean later today.