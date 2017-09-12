2017-09-12 12:05:44 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to remain the significant feature for the next three days. Thereafter, a Tropical Wave is expected to influence weather conditions across the island on Friday.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect isolated showers across southern parishes; becoming partly cloudy.With widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms across central and western parishes in the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 32 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 33 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday, expect isolated showers and possible thundershowers across sections of central and western parishes.



On Friday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes .







Other Current Regional Weather Features



Hurricane Jose is expected to meander in the Atlantic while gradually weakening during the next 48 hours.



A Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.