Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday September 13,2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to remain the significant feature for the next few days.However, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island on Thursday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes and mainly sunny otherwise.Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Friday expect a mainly sunny morning with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.
On Saturday, expect a mainly sunny morning with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave across Puerto Rico is producing a few clouds.Meanwhile,Hurricane Jose continues to move slowly and is approximately 725 kilometers north northeast of Grand Turk Island.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
