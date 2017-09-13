Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday September 13,2017

2017-09-13 15:21:40 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a high pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. It is expected to remain the significant feature for the next few days.However, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island on Thursday.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning was mainly sunny. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

3-DAY FORECAST :


Thursday will be mostly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes and mainly sunny otherwise.Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday expect a mainly sunny morning with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.

On Saturday, expect a mainly sunny morning with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of the island.



Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave across Puerto Rico is producing a few clouds.Meanwhile,Hurricane Jose continues to move slowly and is approximately 725 kilometers north northeast of Grand Turk Island.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday July 7,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 29, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 3, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday August 8, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday July 11, 2017

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 12,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 11, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 08, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 08, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 7, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 4, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter