|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017
2017-09-15 13:29:48 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to move across the Island later today. Thereafter, a Trough induced by Jose will be the dominant feature for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect isolated morning showers across sections of northeastern parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon,scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lingering showers.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius while in Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
On Saturday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
On Sunday expect isolated morning showers across sections of northern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Monday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes..
Other Current Regional Weather Features
Tropical Storm Jose is currently northeast of southeastern Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service