2017-09-18

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. It is expected to move across the island later today. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to become the significant feature across the area for the next two days.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mostly cloudy across eastern parishes; while partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 33 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



On Tuesday expect a partly cloudy morning with isolated afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms across hilly interior sections of central and western parishes.



Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning. Expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across mainly southern parishes in the afternoon.



Thursday expect morning showers isolated across northern parishes while afternoon showers and thunderstorms across southern parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features



Hurricane Maria rapidly intensifying as it nears the Eastern Caribbean island chain.