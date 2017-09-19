Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017

2017-09-19 10:53:37 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Tropical Wave east of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to move across the Island later today. Thereafter, a Trough induced by Jose will be the dominant feature for the next three days.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect isolated morning showers across sections of northeastern parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon,scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lingering showers.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius while in Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST :

On Saturday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

On Sunday expect isolated morning showers across sections of northern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Monday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes..

Other Current Regional Weather Features

Tropical Storm Jose is currently northeast of southeastern Bahamas.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

