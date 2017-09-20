Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday September 20,2017

2017-09-20 11:34:57 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

The High Pressure Ridge across the area weakens further tonight into tomorrow. Thereafter, Hurricane Maria induces a trough across the island into the weekend.

24-HOUR FORECAST
In the morning will be partly cloudy. In afternoon expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST :

On Thursday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.

On Friday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

On Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

Hurricane Maria is an extremely dangerous category five system, located 130km Southeast of St. Croix. (See latest news release)

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday July 7,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, August 29, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday July 3, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday August 8, 2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Tuesday July 11, 2017

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 18, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday September 13,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 12,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 11, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 08, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 08, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, September 7, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday September 5,2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter