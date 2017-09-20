2017-09-20 11:34:57 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



The High Pressure Ridge across the area weakens further tonight into tomorrow. Thereafter, Hurricane Maria induces a trough across the island into the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

In the morning will be partly cloudy. In afternoon expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST :



On Thursday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.



On Friday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



On Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes during the afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



Hurricane Maria is an extremely dangerous category five system, located 130km Southeast of St. Croix. (See latest news release)