Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 22, 2017

2017-09-22 13:09:14 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Broad Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes.Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 33 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST :

On Saturday, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Sunday will have widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

On Monday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features

The eye of Hurricane Maria is expected to pass near or just east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas today.

