Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, September 26, 2017
2017-09-26 13:14:55 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Weak High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. A Trough is expected to move into the western Caribbean early tomorrow and linger through to Wednesday. Additionally, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across Jamaica on Wednesday. Expect increased showers across the island as a result.
24-HOUR FORECAST
In the morning it will be partly cloudy mainly across eastern parishes. In the afternoon, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning. Expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Thursday willbe partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas. Windy across southern parishes.
On Friday expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas. Windy along the south coast.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave is currently approaching the central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
