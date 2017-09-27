2017-09-27 11:34:54 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



Trough across the western Caribbean including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the island for the next few days. Additionally, a Tropical Wave is expected to move across the island tomorrow.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be mostly cloudy with periods showers and thunderstorms. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.



Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of mainly central and western parishes.



On Saturday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features



A Tropical Wave east of Jamaica.