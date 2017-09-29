2017-09-29 10:31:02 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until tomorrow. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with periods of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 33 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 34 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Saturday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Sunday will be partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



On Monday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

There is a trough north of Cuba producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean.