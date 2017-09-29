|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 29, 2017
2017-09-29 10:31:02 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island until tomorrow. Thereafter, a Trough is expected to become the significant feature.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across eastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with periods of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 33 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 34 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Saturday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. Expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Sunday will be partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
On Monday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a trough north of Cuba producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a Tropical Wave approaching the central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
