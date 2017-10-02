Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 02, 2017

2017-10-02 14:50:45 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Tropical Wave across Jamaica and a Trough across the central Caribbean. The Tropical Wave is expected to move west of Jamaica by this evening. Meanwhile the Trough is expected to linger in the vicinity of the island for the remainder of the week.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect isolated showers across eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST :

On Tuesday and Wednesday expect morning showers across eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

On Thursday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Trough across the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

