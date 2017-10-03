Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 3, 2017

2017-10-03 13:45:29 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across the central Caribbean and a Tropical Wave west of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to continue influencing weather across the island today while the Trough is expected to linger across the area until Thursday.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across some eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and widely scattered thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will have lingering showers


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay it will be 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST :

On Wednesday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

On Thursday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

On Friday expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Friday July 7,2017
LOCAL WEATHER FORECAST Monday July 10, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday September 4, 2017

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 02, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 29, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, September 27, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, September 26, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 22, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday September 20,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, September 18, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, September 15, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday September 13,2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter