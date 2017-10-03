|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 3, 2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the central Caribbean and a Tropical Wave west of Jamaica. The Tropical Wave is expected to continue influencing weather across the island today while the Trough is expected to linger across the area until Thursday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms across some eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and widely scattered thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight will have lingering showers
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 30 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay it will be 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
On Wednesday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Thursday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Friday expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
A Tropical Wave approaching the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
